You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Metro slips into the red for Q4, posts S$1.9m loss

Fri, May 25, 2018 - 3:30 PM
nshiwei@sph.com.sg

PROPERTY and retail group Metro Holdings chalked up a fourth quarter net loss of S$1.9 million, a reversal from the net profit of of S$34.2 million a year ago, mainly due to losses in the share of associates, according to unaudited results released on Friday.

For the three months ended March 31, revenue edged up 1.8 per cent to S$34.3 million from S$33.7 million in the preceding year. The gain in revenue was due partly to higher retail sales, Metro said.

However, gross profit fell by 18.5 per cent to S$2.3 million. The group also received S$15.8 million from the sale of a 30 per cent interest in its associate in Nanchang Fashion Mark, as well as a gain of S$3.6 million on disposal of available-for-sale-investments.

But the bottom line was dragged down by the loss of S$24.3 million recorded in the share of results of associates, against a gain of S$20.1 million in the same quarter last year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

This was mainly because of a decline in the group's share of Top Spring International Holdings results, as it made provision for doubtful debts and impairment for available-for-sale investments, and recorded higher staff costs, Metro said.

For the whole year, revenue went up by 3.9 per cent to S$136 million, and net profit jumped by 93.9 per cent to S$156 million, driven by a divestment gain of S$159 million arising from associate Top Spring disposal of eight property projects.

Full-year earnings per share rose to 18.9 Singapore cents from 9.7 Singapore cents in the preceding year. Net asset value per share edged up to S$1.78 as at March 31, from S$1.63 in a year ago.

The board has recommended a total final payout of five Singapore cents per share, including a special dividend of three cents. This is unchanged from last year.

Companies & Markets

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon trading at 3,526.33, down 0.1%

Hyflux restructuring negative for creditors: Moody's

Yoma Strategic, Pernod Ricard joint venture eyes Myanmar's whisky industry

Stocks to watch: RHT Health Trust, SingHaiyi, Singapore Shipping Corp, Bukit Sembawang Estates

Midas Holdings under probe by China, Hong Kong authorities: SGX RegCo

FSL Trust uses proceeds from bond issue as partial repayment for loan

Editor's Choice

BP_MAS_250518_1.jpg
May 25, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS turns up heat on crypto currency exchanges and ICOs

May 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Norwegian firm in S'pore seeks exemption from US solar tariffs

BP_SG_250518_2.jpg
May 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Q1 GDP growth at 4.4%; MTI revises full-year figure to 2.5-3.5%

Most Read

1 Hyflux CEO Olivia Lum's letter to stakeholders
2 Trading suspension of Hyflux perps leaves investors out on a limb
3 Hyflux seeks court protection to reorganise business, debt
4 Can Hyflux get it right this time?
5 Hyflux suspends trading of shares and perps
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SG Electronics 14918305 (ST FILE).jpg
May 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's April factory output up 9.1%; sees expansion across all clusters

BP_SGservice_250518_70.jpg
May 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's service sector takings up 8.5% in Q1

BP_Hyflux_250518_62.jpg
May 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hyflux restructuring negative for creditors: Moody's

May 25, 2018
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon trading at 3,526.33, down 0.1%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening