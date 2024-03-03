Michael Dell joins US$100 billion club as AI-driven shares surge

Published Sun, Mar 03, 2024 · 3:53 pm
Though best known for its PC business, Dell’s range of high-powered servers have drawn attention for their capabilities running AI workloads.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Dell

MICHAEL Dell’s fortune crested the US$100 billion mark for the first time on Friday (Mar 1) after Dell Technologies’ fourth-quarter earnings showed a tangible boost from demand for equipment assisting artificial intelligence (AI).

Dell’s shares jumped 32 per cent to a record high, boosting its founder’s net worth by US$13.7 billion to US$104.3 billion. Dell now ranks as the 12th-richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, just ahead of India’s Gautam Adani.

Roughly half of Dell’s fortune comes from the Texas-based computer-maker, which he started 40 years ago when still a student at the University of Texas at Austin. 

Though best known for its PC business, Dell’s range of high-powered servers such as the H100 and MI300X have drawn attention for their capabilities running AI workloads. Dell, 59, is one of a handful of billionaires whose wealth has skyrocketed this year due to the blistering rally in AI-related stocks. Nvidia founder Jensen Huang’s net worth has jumped by US$28.4 billion while Mark Zuckerberg’s fortune is up by US$52.1 billion. 

Dell’s wealth has also received a boost from chipmaker Broadcom. He received a stake in the business after it bought VMWare in 2021. Those shares are now worth more than US$31 billion. BLOOMBERG

SEE ALSO

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Billionaires

Tech billionaires

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

US dollar dips on weak data; yen hurt by cautious BOJ

Asset managers are quietly purging their portfolios of tax risk

Google trims jobs in trust and safety while others work ‘around the clock’

Boeing in talks to buy supplier Spirit Aero as it delays production hikes

Toymakers feel the pinch of Hollywood’s light 2024 movie lineup

Yen’s carry-trade reign in flux as BOJ hints at policy shift

Breaking News

Most Popular