Micro-Mechanics builds the tools behind the ‘next generation’ of chips worldwide

It sees opportunities in US and China as chip technology and global trends provide tailwinds

Micro-Mechanics CEO Kyle Borch believes the company is uniquely positioned with a footprint in both front-end and back-end semiconductor manufacturing processes. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

[SINGAPORE] As he takes the helm of the company his father led for four decades, Micro-Mechanics chief executive officer Kyle Borch knows that the semiconductor industry has never faced a time like the present.

Shifting supply chains, shrinking chip sizes and surging artificial intelligence (AI) spending have created challenges and opportunities for the company, as it seeks to build the foundation of a “next-generation” chip industry.

Micro-Mechanics designs and manufactures high-precision parts and tools used in process-critical applications in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries.