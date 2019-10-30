You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Micro-Mechanics Q1 profit falls 27.4% on lower revenue, higher costs

Wed, Oct 30, 2019 - 2:00 PM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

MICRO-MECHANICS (Holdings) said its first-quarter net profit fell 27.4 per cent to S$3.3 million from S$4.5 million a year ago on lower revenue and higher depreciation, personnel and equipment maintenance costs.

For the three months ended Sept 30, the mainboard-listed firm's revenue slid 9.1 per cent to S$15.3 million from S$16.9 million.

Earnings per share was 2.35 Singapore cents, down from 3.24 cents a year ago, the firm reported in a bourse filing on Wednesday.

As with last year's first quarter, no dividend was declared for Q1 2020.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

At its annual general meeting to be held on Wednesday, Micro-Mechanics will be seeking shareholders’ approval to pay a final dividend of 5 cents per share and a special dividend of 1 cent per share for FY2019.

SEE ALSO

Ascott Reit DPU rises 5% to 1.91 S cents for Q3

If approved, the group’s total dividend payout for FY2019 would be 10 cents per share, the same as FY2018 despite slower business conditions caused by the semiconductor industry’s downturn.

The group designs and manufactures precision tools, assemblies and consumable products for the semiconductor industry.

Chris Borch, CEO of Micro-Mechanics, said: "The current downturn in the global semiconductor industry continued to affect the group’s performance during Q1 2020. Although the group’s financial results in the first quarter were lower year on year, it is notable that our revenue and net profit recorded sequential growth for the first time since Q1 2019 and were also higher compared to each of the last three quarters of FY2019."

"Going forward, we intend to continue working to enhance the efficiency of our operations and focusing on parts and tools that offer opportunities for attractive profit margins," he added.

As at Sept 30, Micro-Mechanics maintained a healthy financial position with total assets of S$73 million, shareholders’ equity of S$61.9 million, cash and cash equivalents of S$24.3 million and no bank borrowings, the company said.

Micro-Mechanics' shares, trading cum dividend, were down S$0.04 or 2.2 per cent to S$1.81 as at 1.45pm.

Companies & Markets

Powermatic Data shares up 2.6% before trading halt

Maxi-Cash to buy 4 properties from controlling shareholder for S$23.7m

Norway competition authorities reject Keppel associate's bid to form offshore housing giant

CDL Hospitality Trusts Q3 DPS falls 4.1% on lower income from overseas hotels

Ascott Reit DPU rises 5% to 1.91 S cents for Q3

Frasers Hospitality Trust posts 4.1% drop in Q4 DPS to 1.1655 S cents

BREAKING

Oct 30, 2019 01:48 PM
SME

South-east Asia's digital financial services could rake in US$60b by 2025: poll

REVENUE from South-east Asia's digital financial services could hit US$60 billion by 2025, but only if the region's...

Oct 30, 2019 01:30 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon at 3,208.07, up 0.4% on day

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading in positive territory on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index (STI) gaining 0.4...

Oct 30, 2019 01:20 PM
Garage

Impact investing pioneer waits for the big money to step up

[STOCKHOLM] Almost three years after starting her first impact investing fund, Susanna Campbell still finds her...

Oct 30, 2019 01:16 PM
Banking & Finance

China police detain woman for spreading rumours on rural bank's bankruptcy

[BEIJING] Police in China's central Henan province said on Wednesday that they had detained a woman for spreading "...

Oct 30, 2019 01:13 PM
Garage

WeWork is in early stages of forming electronic-gaming arm: sources

[NEW YORK] We Co, the beleaguered parent of WeWork, has been quietly building an electronic-gaming business.

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly