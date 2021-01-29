Micro-Mechanics Q2 net profit rises 24.6% to S$4.5m

MICRO-MECHANICS Holdings, which manufactures high-precision tools and parts used in the semiconductor industry, on Friday posted a net profit of S$4.5 million for the three months ended Dec 31, 2020, up 24.6 per cent from S$3.6 million a year ago.

The results translate to earnings per share (EPS) of 3.2 Singapore cents for the second quarter, from 2.57 cents the year before.

Revenue was up 15.2 per cent to S$18.7 million, from S$16.3 million a year ago. This came on the back of buoyant growth of the semiconductor industry, Micro-Mechanics said in a bourse filing.

For the half year ended Dec 31, net profit rose 33 per cent to S$9.1 million, from S$6.8 million the year before. Revenue was up 16.7 per cent to S$36.9 million, from S$31.6 million a year ago.

The board has declared an interim dividend of six Singapore cents per share for FY2021, up from an interim dividend of five cents in FY2020. The dividend will be paid on Feb 25.

Shares of mainboard-listed Micro-Mechanics were trading 1.9 per cent or S$0.07 lower at S$3.66 as at 1.45pm on Friday.