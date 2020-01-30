You are here

Micro-Mechanics shuts Suzhou factory amid virus outbreak

Thu, Jan 30, 2020 - 8:01 AM
MICRO-MECHANICS (Holdings) on Wednesday said its factory in Suzhou, China will be temporarily closed, and is expected to resume operations on Feb 10, following the latest directives from the local Chinese authority in response to the Wuhan virus outbreak. 

The mainboard-listed group designs and manufactures precision tools for the semiconductor industry. Its Suzhou factory serves only customers in China.

Nonetheless, the closure is "not expected to affect the group's customers in other markets as they will continue to be served by its manufacturing operations in Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines and the US," the company said in a bourse filling. 

For the first quarter ended Sept 30, 2019, sales derived from customers in China amounted to S$4.7 million, representing 30 per cent, or almost one-third of the group's revenue. 

Micro-Mechanics added that it is monitoring the situation closely and will keep shareholders informed of any material developments. 

Paris tour operators fret as Chinese tourist flows slow

The counter closed flat at S$1.83 on Wednesday.

