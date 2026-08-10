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Microsoft plans to unveil next-gen AI chip in September: report

Tech firm said to have talked with TSMC to secure production capacity for over 300,000 units for delivery in 2027

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Published Mon, Aug 10, 2026 · 10:40 PM
    • Microsoft is also reportedly looking to significantly ramp up production and persuade major cloud customers to adopt the chip.
    • Microsoft is also reportedly looking to significantly ramp up production and persuade major cloud customers to adopt the chip. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [SEATTLE] Microsoft is planning to unveil its new Maia 300 artificial intelligence chip this fall, potentially as soon as next month, The Information reported on Monday (Aug 10), citing people with direct knowledge of the plans.

    The company introduced its Maia AI chip in November 2023, but has lagged rivals such as Alphabet and Amazon in scaling up its in-house chip efforts as it seeks to reduce its reliance on Nvidia’s costly processors.

    Google began recognising revenue from direct sales of its custom AI chips, called tensor processing units, in the quarter ended June, while Amazon has also seen growing adoption of its processors, including its Trainium chips.

    Microsoft has been in talks with chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) to secure manufacturing capacity for more than 300,000 units of the chip for delivery in 2027, according to the report.

    It is also looking to significantly ramp up production and persuade major cloud customers such as Anthropic to adopt the chip.

    Microsoft did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. TSMC could not be reached for comment outside regular business hours.

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    Microsoft ultimately aims to secure capacity for more than one million Maia 300 chips, though component supplies and ongoing capacity negotiations with TSMC could constrain its plans, according to the report.

    It unveiled its second-generation Maia 200 in January, built by TSMC using three-nanometer technology.

    Microsoft packed the chip with a significant amount of SRAM, a type of memory that can provide speed advantages for AI systems handling large numbers of user requests. REUTERS

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