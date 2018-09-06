Mid-week gloom hits Asian markets

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
EQUITY markets in Asia continued to slide on Wednesday as US markets had a lacklustre showing overnight following the Labor Day break. Investors remain braced for the possibility of US tariffs on China to take effect while the state of the global economy has also kept them from making big moves
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg