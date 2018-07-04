You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Midas board flags suspicion with rubber seal and signatures in loan-guarantee documents

Wed, Jul 04, 2018 - 6:17 PM
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

THE board of troubled Chinese firm Midas Holdings said an alleged board resolution that had been used to provide liability guarantees for 400 million yuan (S$82.3 million) in loans was sealed with a rubber seal meant for parcel deliveries, and not with the company's common seal, it said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The rubber seal is "commonly used to acknowledge receipt of parcels from couriers", said Midas, recounting evidence that had been presented in the Jilin High People's Court on June 26, 2018. The actual common seal is kept in Singapore, and meant to be used on important documents. 

According to the board resolution, two directors Chan Soo Sen and Tong Din Eu had abstained from voting on it. But Mr Chan and Mr Tong were not aware of the board meeting convened at the company as stated in the board resolution, nor were they informed of such a board meeting or resolution, Midas said. "Both Mr Chan and Mr Tong were absent at the signing and no effort to ratify the resolution was made."

As a result, the chief financial officer of the company has no record of the three loans made by Jilin Midas or the board resolution that approved the 400 million yuan guarantee. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It is also unclear whether  former CEO Patrick Chew had signed the board resolution, given that photos of Mr Chew signing certain documents were submitted as court evidence. The board noted that the signature of Mr Chew is in Chinese, and not his usual signature.

"If Mr Chew did sign the board resolution, it will contradict his earlier denial about his ignorance of the underlying loans related to the guarantee. If Mr Chew did not sign the board resolution, then forgery may have occurred."

Companies & Markets

Malaysia: Shares end higher on Wednesday

Singtel suffers islandwide broadband outage on Wednesday morning

Broker's take: DBS raises ComfortDelGro to 'buy' on potential fleet and earnings growth

Singapore shares open flat on Wednesday; STI up 0.03% to 3,236.96

Stocks to watch: Addvalue, Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust, mm2 Asia, SPH

Vallianz proposes 30-to-1 share consolidation, gets nod for listing of settlement shares

Editor's Choice

BT_20180704_GOLD_3489680.jpg
Jul 4, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Gold loses safe-haven shine as greenback, interest rates rise

LZW_7367_edited.jpg
Jul 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Trade-tension risks not hurting regional growth forecasts

Jul 4, 2018
Real Estate

Hong Leong Group bags Hillview Rise GLS site for S$460m

Most Read

1 Strata Titles Board issues stop order for Cairnhill Mansions en bloc sale
2 New peak in Singapore private home prices expected by the end of 2018
3 StarHub shares seen bottoming out as incoming CEO steps up
4 PropNex debuts on SGX mainboard at 68.5 Singapore cents apiece
5 US$ rally a boon for some SGX firms
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

cs-generic-Budget2018-27.jpg
Jul 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's economic growth to remain steady in 2018 despite rising trade friction: MAS chief Ravi Menon

cs-generic-Budget2018-27.jpg
Jul 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz-ravi-040718.jpg
Jul 4, 2018
Government & Economy

'Euphoria' in Singapore property market calls for caution: Ravi Menon

nz-holland-040718.jpg
Jul 4, 2018
Real Estate

Blocked in 2009, Horizon Towers launches again for collective sale with S$1.1b reserve price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening