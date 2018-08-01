Midas figures it'll take 8 months to produce annual report

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
RAILWAY parts maker Midas Holdings has unveiled a timeline to work towards resuming trading and avoiding a delisting by the Hong Kong bourse.
The board of Midas - whose shares have been suspended from trading in both Singapore and Hong Kong in February - said on Tuesday
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg