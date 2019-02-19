You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Midas probe needs more time due to jurisdiction-related complexities, authorities tell Sias

Tue, Feb 19, 2019 - 2:09 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

THE probe into irregularities at Midas Holdings requires more time due to jurisdiction-related complexities, the Securities Investors Association (Singapore) said on Tuesday, citing information it received in a meeting with Singapore authorities.

The shareholders advocacy group also known as Sias met with officers from the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) and Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Feb 13, 2019 to relay the concerns of Midas shareholders anxious about the outcome of the police reports lodged with CAD. This was in relation to possible breaches of securities laws and other offences arising from the irregularities in Midas’ operations in China.

The investigating authorities advised that the alleged irregular transactions took place in a foreign jurisdiction, which adds complexity to the evidence gathering process and adds to the time required for investigations, according to Sias. The investigations were triggered in March 2018 when the company lodged a police report over the transactions.

Sias urged shareholders to be patient and to allow for due process to take place.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

“At the same time, Sias calls on the board and management of Midas to offer all necessary assistance to facilitate the investigation process and communicate with their shareholders and stakeholders on updates periodically,” Sias said in a statement.

Last year in March, Midas’ audit committee comprising three independent non-executive directors lodged a police report with the CAD of the Singapore Police Force on the matter. At the time, the full extent of the possible breach of securities laws, other offences, and potential breaches, were yet to be determined.

CAD is the principal law enforcement agency for the criminal investigation of financial crimes and money laundering offences in Singapore. CAD’s remit includes investigating criminal offences under MAS-administered laws and regulations, according to MAS’ enforcement monograph.

Under the MAS-CAD joint investigation arrangement, MAS and CAD jointly investigate offences under the Securities and Futures Act and the Financial Advisers Act. When MAS or CAD detects or receives a complaint of suspected offences, an assessment is made on whether the matter warrants an investigation. If warranted, a joint team comprising officers from both MAS and CAD is formed. Actions that may be taken at the conclusion of investigations include prosecution or civil penalty action, where available.

Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Shares of Procurri slump as investor drops plan to buy Procurri stake

Analysts see winners in defence, healthcare, banks from Budget 2019

Natural Cool to move into F&B in S$980,000 deal for snacks business

Boustead Projects unit wins over S$70m contract to design and build manufacturing facility

AusGroup to buy housing space for marine workers on Australia's Melville Island for A$11.8m

Procurri loses another potential buyer as New State withdraws offer

Editor's Choice

SLhsk_190219_2.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget doubles down on restructuring

SL_fw_190219_3.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Foreign workers quota cut for services sector

SL_dbs_190219_30.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS housing loans business takes harder hit from cooling measures

Most Read

1 Sales of DR's Secret in China: Best World's best-kept secret?
2 Global Premium Hotels puts 23 hotels on market at S$1.4b
3 Bitter pill to swallow despite Olivia Lum's sweetener to small investors
4 Singapore Budget 2019: 50% personal income tax rebate capped at S$200
5 DBS Q4 net profit rises 10% to S$1.32b; sees high single-digit income growth for 2019
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SL_sg_190219_70.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Companies & Markets

Analysts see winners in defence, healthcare, banks from Budget 2019

SLhsk_190219_2.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget doubles down on restructuring

Feb 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Shares of Procurri slump as investor drops plan to buy Procurri stake

singapore-budget-revenue-and-spending-breakdown-2019.png
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Infographics

INFOGRAPHICS: A transfer-heavy 2019 Budget

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening