The Business Times
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Middle East conflict pushes Asia into next phase of energy rethink: Bank of America

Governments are reassessing their long-term energy security, which could spur new investments

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Renald Yeo

Renald Yeo

Published Mon, Jun 22, 2026 · 07:00 AM
    • Asia is where there will be "corporate and policy conversations" about energy security, says Bernard Mensah, president of international at Bank of America.
    • Asia is where there will be "corporate and policy conversations" about energy security, says Bernard Mensah, president of international at Bank of America. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

    [SINGAPORE] Asian companies and governments are entering the next phase of their response to the Middle East conflict, with many starting to reassess long-term energy security, Bank of America’s president of international Bernard Mensah said.

    The shift could spur fresh investments in areas ranging from renewables and refining capacity to new energy infrastructure, creating opportunities for banks and financiers, he told The Business Times in a recent interview.

    “What I find is that, actually, clients are quite resilient – they’re getting on with it,” Mensah said. “They’re saying: ‘Okay, here’s what’s happened. How do we deal with it?’”

    BankingBank of America CorpIran warEnergy security

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