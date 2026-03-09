This comes as the bank expands its SecureFX facility to all corporate clients in Singapore

Eileen Chia, regional head of corporate advisory for global financial markets at DBS, says that when it comes to FX rates, SMEs should "just lock it in and remove the uncertainty" from their businesses. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore and the region should lock in foreign-exchange rates instead of trying to time the market, said Eileen Chia, regional head of corporate advisory for global financial markets at DBS.

Her advice comes as FX markets experience heightened volatility amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

“Don’t try to take a view – just lock it in and remove the uncertainty from (your) business,” Chia told The Business Times on Wednesday (Mar 4), when asked how SMEs with FX exposure should navigate the current environment.