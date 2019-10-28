You are here

Midwood sells 24 units on launch weekend

50 units were released for launch weekend of 564-unit condominium; apartment sizes from 484 sq ft for one-bedroom units to 1,259 sq ft for four-bedders
Mon, Oct 28, 2019 - 5:50 AM
Located at Hillview Rise, Midwood comprises two 29-storey residential blocks 120 metres apart. In between is a six-storey block that has a 569-lot carpark, a covered link bridge connecting the residential towers, and a clubhouse.

Singapore

REAL estate developer Hong Leong Holdings sold 24 units out of 50 released for the launch weekend of its 564-unit Midwood condominium.

Hong Leong Holdings' head of sales and marketing Betsy Chng said the developer is "very pleased" with the sales.

"While our attractive pricing might be one of the reasons for the strong turnout, we believe that Midwood's location and unique condo facilities such as the childcare centre are part of Midwood's mass market appeal," she said.

"A majority of our buyers are Singaporeans while others see this as a good investment due to its close proximity to the MRT station."

SEE ALSO

The project, near Hillview MRT station, is jointly developed by Hong Leong Holdings and Hong Realty, with apartment sizes ranging from 484 square feet (sq ft) for one-bedroom units to 1,259 sq ft for four-bedders. Selling prices averaged S$1,560 to S$1,750 per square foot for the sales on Oct 26 and 27.

The condo will have a 50-metre rooftop infinity pool and an on-site childcare centre.

It is the first condo to be launched on a Government Land Sales (GLS) site under a two-envelope system - the Concept and Price Revenue tender approach - where the winner is selected based on concept and innovation construction first, and then price in the second envelope.

Hong Leong Holdings and Hong Realty beat eight other bidders to secure the 99-year lease, 153,882 sq ft site last year.

