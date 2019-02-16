You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Millennium & Copthorne expects Brexit-led hiring crunch

Sat, Feb 16, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Bengaluru

BRITAIN'S impending exit from the European Union is making it hard to hire workers from the bloc who are at the centre of London's hotel business, operator Millennium & Copthorne Hotels said on Friday.

The luxury chain, which owns seven four and five-star hotels in London, including one in Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium, said workers from the EU accounted for nearly half of its workforce in London properties.

While housebuilders and others known to rely heavily on east European labour have yet to report any big squeeze on workforces, the comments from the hotel chain are among the first signals from listed firms in the hospitality industry.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Concerns about Brexit have affected the Group's UK hotels especially in London," the company said in an annual results release, adding that the issue was adding to pressures on labour costs from last year's increase in the UK minimum wage.

"The hospitality industry faced a range of geopolitical and global economic headwinds in 2018, many of which look set to continue in the current year, including US/China trade relations, Brexit and increasing minimum wage levels in many jurisdictions," the company's Singaporean owner Kwek Leng Beng said.

Millennium & Copthorne said rising labour costs and sluggish demand stemming from Brexit were adding to pressures. Its performance was also hampered by the partial closure of the Millennium Hotel London Mayfair for refurbishment in 2018.

Its New York hotels continued to lose money due to its "inflexible operating cost structure", arising mainly from the employment of trade union staff, the company said.

Full-year reported revenue per available room (RevPAR) fell to £81.57 (S$141.85) in the year ended Dec 31 from £82.78 a year earlier. London RevPAR also fell 7.4 per cent. Reported revenue for the year fell 1.1 per cent to £997 million. REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20190216_LIVVY_3698055.jpg
Feb 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux's replies to Sias raise more questions

BT_20190216_NRBUDGET_3697986.jpg
Feb 16, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Greater clarity expected for HIP and VERS

BT_20190216_P1COVER_3696778.jpg
Feb 16, 2019
Brunch

What makes it luxury?: Reshaping the luxury goods landscape

Most Read

1 StanChart hires HSBC's Chow Wan Thonh as its Singapore head of global banking
2 Raffles Education sinks deeper into the red with S$15.2m Q2 loss
3 S-Reits placements, rights hit 8-year high of S$4.3b in 2018
4 Peak-hour trips in Singapore should take no more than 45 minutes by 2040, says panel
5 Hong Kong port slips from global top five for first time

Must Read

BT_20190216_P1COVER_3696778.jpg
Feb 16, 2019
Brunch

What makes it luxury?: Reshaping the luxury goods landscape

Feb 16, 2019
Government & Economy

MTI: 2019 growth could slow to below mid-point of forecast range

Feb 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Services productivity lagging wage growth

BT_20190216_PNODX16_3697959.jpg
Feb 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's trade crosses S$1 trillion for first time in 4 years

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening