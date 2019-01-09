Millennium & Copthorne Hotels to reopen London hotel after £50m revamp

MILLENNIUM & Copthorne Hotels’ (M&C) Millennium Hotel London Mayfair, which was closed for renovation last year, will reopen as The Biltmore, Mayfair under Hilton Worldwide Holding’s new LXR Hotels & Resorts luxury hotel collection.

This will be Hilton’s first European hotel under its LXR collection in London and comes under a management franchise agreement, which allows greater involvement of the owners while an appointed operator runs the hotel for the initial few years.

For M&C, the 10-year agreement with Hilton will see Hilton manage The Biltmore, Mayfair as part of its LXR Hotels & Resorts luxury hotel collection. After five years, M&C has the option to manage the hotel under Hilton’s LXR brand.

The refurbishment of the hotel was estimated to cost approximately £50 million (S$86.4 million), and started in November 2017. The hotel was closed entirely at the beginning of July 2018.

The luxury hotel, situated in a prime location in the heart of Mayfair on Grosvenor Square, will open for business in spring 2019, offering 257 guest rooms as well as 51 suites.

Kwek Leng Beng, chairman of M&C, said that it is part of the group's repositioning of the former Millennium Hotel London Mayfair as a new five-star deluxe hotel.

He added that the group is “familiar with Hilton”, having partnered them on several hotel management contracts such as Millennium Seoul Hilton, Millennium Bangkok Hilton and Millennium Hilton New York.