MindChamps buying Serangoon preschool from franchisee for S$3.2m

Mon, Jun 17, 2019 - 4:15 PM
MINDCHAMPS PreSchool Limited will buy the entire shareholding in MindChamps PreSchool @ Buangkok Private Limited (MPB) from franchisee Zhao ShuZhen for S$3.2 million.

The mainboard-listed company's wholly owned subsidiary, MindChamps PreSchool Singapore, will purchase the Serangoon childcare centre using a combination of cash from the group's initial public offering (IPO) proceeds and an acquisition loan.

As at Sept 30, 2018, the book value of MPB stood at S$495,130 and its net tangible asset value was S$438,950.

The company said the acquisition is in the ordinary course of expansion of its business, but it is expected to have a positive impact on its consolidated earnings per share and/or net tangible assets per share for FY2019.

MindChamps shares were down 0.78 per cent, or S$0.005, at S$0.635 as at 3.49pm.

