MindChamps to open new performing arts preschool in Singapore

Mon, Nov 25, 2019 - 7:32 PM
MINDCHAMPS PreSchool has collaborated with one of Australia's top theatre schools, Actors Centre Australia, to open a performing arts preschool in Singapore.

The first MindChamps Performing Arts Preschool is located in Orchard Road. MindChamps' chief executive and executive chairman David Chiem said research showed that theatrical strategies improve the development of children's social, emotional, cognitive and motor skills.

"Following the latest research, which was reinforced by a pilot Actors Centre Kids' programme in Singapore for the past year, as well as teacher training in acting, singing and dance, we are now able to add new vital elements to our already successful global model of education."

He added that new theatre and arts elements are being introduced by MindChamps amid rising global concern about the negative effects of children's screen time.

"Screen time is engaging children so much that they are becoming disengaged from human connection," Mr Chiem said. "It is a critical time for overcoming this disconnect by developing children's understanding of themselves and others, and their social abilities."

The new performing arts preschool will open in the new school year.

