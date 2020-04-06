You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

MindChamps to set up JV fund which will acquire preschools in the GCC

Mon, Apr 06, 2020 - 9:46 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

MINDCHAMPS PreSchool has entered into a joint venture (JV) with global investment firm Foundation Corporation to establish a fund which will acquire preschools in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and operate them under the MindChamps brand. 

Called the GCC PreSchool Fund, the fund will seek to raise an initial tranche of around US$50 million to US$100 million from the offering and sale of limited partnership interests to the fund's limited partners.

It is also intended to have an initial term of six years, the preschool operator said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

These limited partners are understood to comprise mainly third-party investors, but also MindChamps and Foundation, both of which may invest directly or indirectly. 

In addition, a licensed fund manager will also be appointed for the GCC PreSchool Fund in relation to such fundraising.

SEE ALSO

Banyan Tree in JV to manage 17 Htoo hotels, resorts in Myanmar

The fund will also be established as an exempted limited partnership in the Cayman Islands. It will be managed by a general partner to be jointly incorporated by MindChamps and Foundation. 

It will have an initial share capital of US$1 million, with MindChamps owning 50 per cent and Foundation owning the remaining half.

The general partner will receive recurring management fees from the fund as well as "carried interest" depending on the fund's performance. MindChamps will receive profits from the general partner's operations based on its 50 per cent shareholding.

MindChamps and Foundation will also incorporate a new company which will be appointed as a master franchisee of MindChamps in the GCC.

This company will facilitate the operation, training and upgrading of newly established or acquired preschools under the MindChamps brand in the GCC. It will also acquire an initial 30 unit franchises from MindChamps for resale and application to preschools owned by the GCC PreSchool Fund.

The new company will be incorporated in a mutually agreed GCC jurisdiction and have an initial share capital of US$4 million, with MindChamps and Foundation each owning half of the issued share capital.

MindChamps will receive licence fees, royalties and profit from the operations of the master franchisee company based on its 50 per cent shareholding. It will also receive royalties from franchised preschools and returns from investment in the GCC PreSchool Fund. 

Mainboard-listed MindChamps shares closed flat at S$0.24 last Friday.

Companies & Markets

Best World eyes purchase of entire stake in British beauty firm Pedal Pulses

Biolidics' Covid-19 rapid test kit allowed to be sold in EU

Genting's RWS closes Singapore attractions in line with 'circuit-breaker' measures

OUE C-Reit cuts directors' fees by 10% amid 'escalating' Covid-19 situation

Should investors participate in SIA's big rights issue?

Building materials turnaround marks new direction for Hong Leong Asia

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 6, 2020 09:39 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares rise ahead of new Solidarity Budget; STI up 1.3% at open

SINGAPORE stocks made gains on Monday morning ahead of...

Apr 6, 2020 09:23 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 0.84...

Apr 6, 2020 09:19 AM
Government & Economy

Asian firms rush to meet US$69b in Q2 debt refinancing

[HONG KONG] Companies in the Asia Pacific need to raise a near record US$69.3 billion to refinance their existing...

Apr 6, 2020 09:13 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: OCBC, Genting, OUE C-Reit, Hong Leong Asia, ComfortDelGro

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Monday:

Apr 6, 2020 09:09 AM
Companies & Markets

Best World eyes purchase of entire stake in British beauty firm Pedal Pulses

MAINBOARD-LISTED skincare products firm Best World International, which is facing a bourse probe over its sales...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.