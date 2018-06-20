Minimal damage to golf courses in Osaka: Accordia Golf

ACCORDIA Golf Trust's golf courses in the greater Osaka area have suffered minimal damage due to an earthquake that struck on Monday.

On Wednesday, Accordia Golf Trust Management, the trustee-manager, said that there is no material damage to its assets or casualties reported at the golf courses as well as other areas in Japan.

"Currently it is business as usual at our golf courses," the company said.

It added that it will continue to monitor the situation closely and make further disclosure if there is any damage that is likely to have any material impact.

Accordia Golf Trust closed one cent lower at S$0.60 on Wednesday.