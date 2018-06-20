You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Minimal damage to golf courses in Osaka: Accordia Golf

Wed, Jun 20, 2018 - 9:19 PM
stephluo@sph.com.sg@StephLuoBT

ACCORDIA Golf Trust's golf courses in the greater Osaka area have suffered minimal damage due to an earthquake that struck on Monday.

On Wednesday, Accordia Golf Trust Management, the trustee-manager, said that there is no material damage to its assets or casualties reported at the golf courses as well as other areas in Japan.

"Currently it is business as usual at our golf courses," the company said.

It added that it will continue to monitor the situation closely and make further disclosure if there is any damage that is likely to have any material impact.

Accordia Golf Trust closed one cent lower at S$0.60 on Wednesday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

MTQ Corporation files notice of 3 years' losses; 6-month market cap still above SGX watch list threshold

RHT receives outstanding payments for 9MFY18, 4QFY18 from Fortis Healthcare

M&A appetite in overdrive for oil-and-gas firms: EY

Scoot's inaugural Berlin flight 95% full

Noble shares soar as firm secures Goldilocks' backing for sweetened restructuring plan

Stocks to watch: Noble, Addvalue Technologies, Tiong Seng Holdings, Top Glove

Editor's Choice

2017-11-06T030516Z_1906124695_RC13CCF33000_RTRMADP_3_DBS-RESULTS.JPG
Jun 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Temasek-linked firms lift dividends 40% to record S$9.3 billion

BT_20180620_TUASPRING_3475189.jpg
Jun 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in search of S$200m rescue financing

BT_20180620_KRBOAT200U8Q_3475263.jpg
Jun 20, 2018
Real Estate

Wah Loon founder buys Boat Quay shophouse

Most Read

1 Ex-Malaysian PM Najib and family spotted in Langkawi with 30 bags
2 Saving Hyflux: stakeholders, patience is vital now
3 Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in talks for S$200m rescue financing
4 Temasek-linked firms lift dividends 40% to record S$9.3 billion
5 Astrea IV Class A-1 bonds rise to 102.9 on debut
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

noble15 (1).jpg
Jun 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble shares soar as firm secures Goldilocks' backing for sweetened restructuring plan

noble15.jpg
Jun 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

ifonline.jpg
Jun 20, 2018
Consumer

Carousell unveils mobile wallet CarouPay powered by DBS, Stripe, Visa

Jun 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

M&A appetite in overdrive for oil-and-gas firms: EY

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening