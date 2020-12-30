You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Mirach Energy fails to procure exit offer, commences winding up

Wed, Dec 30, 2020 - 6:05 PM
kellyng@sph.com.sg@KellyNgBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED Mirach Energy is taking steps to wind up the company as it is unable to procure a reasonable exit offer, the oil and gas company announced in a Singapore Exchange filing on Wednesday.

It is obtaining quotes from legal advisers and liquidators for costs and steps involved in the process.

Mirach Energy had in October been granted a three-month extension to submit an exit-offer proposal after certain shareholders expressed their collective intention to make an offer.

The company said it will apply for a further extension to conclude the winding-up process.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

CDL obtains S$470m green revolving credit facility

Proposed change of Eagle Hospitality Trust manager falls through

2020 wrap: Robinsons, layoffs, Hin Leong were the year's most read stories

Stamford Land to sell Perth commercial development for A$67.8m

Singapore stocks open higher on Wednesday; STI up 0.1%

CDL director steps down over concerns with Sincere investment

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 30, 2020 06:01 PM
Banking & Finance

FTSE Russell could delete more Chinese firms after US bolsters executive order

[SHANGHAI] Global index publisher FTSE Russell said it may delete more Chinese companies from its global benchmarks...

Dec 30, 2020 05:37 PM
Stocks

STI gains 0.74% to close at 2,869.22

SINGAPORE shares continued to climb steadily over the course of the trading session on Wednesday after rising at the...

Dec 30, 2020 05:21 PM
Banking & Finance

Dollar hits two-year lows as traders ignore US stimulus delays

[LONDON] The dollar sunk to its lowest in more than two years in Asian trading on Wednesday and riskier currencies...

Dec 30, 2020 05:18 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Wednesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 9.42...

Dec 30, 2020 05:17 PM
Government & Economy

China sentences HK activists to up to three years in jail

[SHENZHEN] A Chinese court sentenced 10 Hong Kong activists to between seven months and three years in jail on...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

2020 wrap: Robinsons, layoffs, Hin Leong were the year's most read stories

Stocks to watch: CDL, Singapore Airlines, SATS, JMH, Sembcorp, CapitaLand

Twelve Cupcakes founders charged with offences under Employment of Foreign Manpower Act

ISD arrests Singaporean who spied for China in US

CDL director steps down over concerns with Sincere investment

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for