You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Mirach Energy seeks further time extension to exit SGX watch-list

Mon, Mar 04, 2019 - 8:48 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

MIRACH Energy Limited is seeking a further extension until June 5, 2020 to exit the Singapore Exchange (SGX) watch-list, the oil and gas company said in a statement on Monday.

Mainboard-listed Mirach had previously been given until Feb 28, 2019 to meet financial criteria that would allow it to exit the bourse's watch list.

The company said it has been able to streamline its existing oil and gas business segment and operations to improve the group's cash flow, while also diversifying into new businesses to acquire new revenue streams.

Its efforts resulted in a consolidated pre-tax profit of US$766,000 for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2018, compared to a previous pre-tax loss of US$9.6 million.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The group also undertook three placement exercises to fund general working capital and new business activities.

The company said that it is close to achieving the minimum trading price of S$0.20 set by SGX, with its share price at S$0.139 as at Feb 22.

It added that its market capitalisation has been improving and stood at S$28.2 million on Feb 22. An average daily market cap of more than S$40 million over the last six months is required to exit the watch list.

Editor's Choice

Mar 4, 2019
Technology

Huawei presents a 5G litmus test, but Singapore likely to stay neutral

BT_20190304_CCQUEST1_3712005.jpg
Mar 4, 2019
Garage

Quest Ventures raising two new funds totalling up to US$120m

BT_20190304_PGQOO_3712452.jpg
Mar 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Qoo10 sharpens focus on S-E Asia

Most Read

1 The Trump-Kim bromance: is the honeymoon over?
2 Transcorp cancels China project MOU, requests refund of S$6m good faith deposit
3 Legaltech and the law: How tech will change the practice
4 Hyflux reports S$916 million impairment for Tuaspring, other assets
5 Stocks to watch: Hyflux, Olam, Oxley, First Resources, Hong Fok
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Mar 4, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Power grab in Singapore's electricity market could spur consolidation

Mar 4, 2019
Technology

Huawei presents a 5G litmus test, but Singapore likely to stay neutral

BT_20190304_CCQUEST1_3712005.jpg
Mar 4, 2019
Garage

Quest Ventures raising two new funds totalling up to US$120m

BT_20190304_LLQIPG2DJ_3712006.jpg
Mar 4, 2019
Real Estate

Co-living beckons to private equity investors

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening