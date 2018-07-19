You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Mirach Energy to pay RM21m for 70% stake in Malaysian plantation company

Thu, Jul 19, 2018 - 9:09 AM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

MIRACH Energy has taken another step in its planned diversification, inking a conditional agreement to buy a majority stake in Malaysian plantation company RCL Kelstar Sdn Bhd for 21 million Malaysian ringgit (S$7.07 million).

The cash consideration will give Mirach a 70 per cent interest in RCL, the company said on Wednesday evening, adding that it already got its shareholders' mandate for the transaction in a June vote.

The investment - first announced in February after a memorandum of understanding was signed - is part of Mirach's property and construction diversification strategy to bring the company back into the black. Mirach most recently reported an unaudited first-quarter net profit of US$147,000 for the three months to March 31, reversing a US$1.04 million loss in the same period the year before.

RCL is developing a multi-storey project jointly with the Kelantan State Economic Development Corporation, according to a previous Mirach announcement. An independent valuation report by Nasir, Sabaruddin & Associates had pegged the market value of the project's 5,000 acres of land at 55.58 million ringgit including timber trees, with a rental value of 28.71 million ringgit.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mirach said that the price tag was reached after negotiations on arms' length, willing buyer, willing seller basis. The board also took into account the prospects of the project, how it fared in comparison with a property in East Malaysia, and the financial position of RCL, it said.

Completion of the sale will take place once the vendors - RCL directors Kho Ah Tee and Lee Lip Khang - have been paid in full, which must happen within six months of the agreement.

Mirach recently placed out 56 million shares of its own, at S$0.10 apiece - including some 4.4 million shares to Tan Chin Hock, who introduced RCL to the company.

Companies & Markets

Stocks to watch: Wheelock Properties, Capitaland Commercial Trust, United Overseas Insurance, Keppel T&T

CCT reports 4% fall in Q2 DPU to 2.16 S cents on enlarged unit base

Wheelock Properties parent offers S$2.10 per share to privatise developer, valuing company at S$2.5b

2017 a bumper year for insurance par fund returns

Leading corporate lights crowned

CapitaLand bags 4 awards, DBS strikes 'royal flush' at Singapore Corporate Awards

Editor's Choice

3. Enjoy Even More with Burpple Beyond (1).jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Startups

Foodtech startups: Too many chefs in the kitchen?

BT_20180719_RMSCA19_3505224.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand bags 4 awards, DBS strikes 'royal flush' at Singapore Corporate Awards

yaohui-pixgeneric-5469.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS joining the dots on illicit fund flows with data analytics

Most Read

1 Two freehold central sites up for en bloc
2 Cooling measures raised homeownership costs, cooled property demand: Redas president
3 Malaysia appoints Singapore law firm to start 1MDB legal action against 53 individuals and companies
4 After July spike, developers seek clues in next few months
5 UK house prices fall as London decline intensifies
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

3. Enjoy Even More with Burpple Beyond (1).jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Startups

Foodtech startups: Too many chefs in the kitchen?

Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Wheelock Properties parent offers S$2.10 per share to privatise developer, valuing company at S$2.5b

SINGAPORE-ECONOMY-TOURISM-081429.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

2017 a bumper year for insurance par fund returns

Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Stocks to watch: Wheelock Properties, Capitaland Commercial Trust, United Overseas Insurance, Keppel T&T

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening