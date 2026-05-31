Mizuho plans more Singapore hiring to power next phase of Asia growth

India tops the list of preferred investment destinations for Japanese clients, says Apac CEO Koichi Zaiki

[SINGAPORE] Japanese banking giant Mizuho is looking to further expand its Singapore workforce and strengthen capabilities in selected areas to meet growing client demand, said Koichi Zaiki, its Asia-Pacific chief executive.

While the bank has not set a specific hiring target, it has grown its Singapore headcount – including employees in its Mizuho Securities arm – by 30 per cent over the past three years to about 1,200, he told The Business Times in a recent interview.

Future hiring is expected to be more measured than the pace seen in recent years, with recruitment focused on areas such as sector coverage, loan syndication, advisory and global markets.