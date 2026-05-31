The Business Times
business-time-50
TOPLINE
·
SUBSCRIBERS

Mizuho plans more Singapore hiring to power next phase of Asia growth

India tops the list of preferred investment destinations for Japanese clients, says Apac CEO Koichi Zaiki

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Renald Yeo

Renald Yeo

Published Sun, May 31, 2026 · 05:00 PM
    • Mizuho's Asia-Pacific chief executive Koichi Zaiki (left) and Asia-Pacific banking head Joris Dierckx.
    • Mizuho's Asia-Pacific chief executive Koichi Zaiki (left) and Asia-Pacific banking head Joris Dierckx. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

    [SINGAPORE] Japanese banking giant Mizuho is looking to further expand its Singapore workforce and strengthen capabilities in selected areas to meet growing client demand, said Koichi Zaiki, its Asia-Pacific chief executive.

    While the bank has not set a specific hiring target, it has grown its Singapore headcount – including employees in its Mizuho Securities arm – by 30 per cent over the past three years to about 1,200, he told The Business Times in a recent interview.

    Future hiring is expected to be more measured than the pace seen in recent years, with recruitment focused on areas such as sector coverage, loan syndication, advisory and global markets.

    ToplineBankingSingapore manpowerMizuho Financial GroupAsia-PacificIndia

    TRENDING NOW

    Beyond structural portfolio shifts, the study highlighted paradoxes regarding intergenerational wealth planning and succession.

    Nearly half of Apac’s wealthy expect market crash or correction, plan to rotate to cash: study

    The departure of food manufacturing operations from Singapore may not necessarily be reason for concern.

    Yeo’s, Tiger Beer and now Gardenia – flight of food manufacturing from Singapore might be just as planned

    Over the five trading sessions, 22 primary-listed companies conducted buybacks with a total consideration of S$88.9 million.

    AGT raises Nam Cheong stake; Silchester increases holdings of ComfortDelGro

    KSL's Khoo Lee Feng says it is "not so much what you study, but how you learn".

    Johor property old hand KSL readies family handover amid market boom

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More