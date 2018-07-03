You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

mm2 Asia and SPH to jointly operate AsiaOne

Tue, Jul 03, 2018 - 10:26 PM
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

mm2 Asia Ltd and Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), through its wholly owned subsidiary, SPH Invest Ltd, will jointly operate AsiaOne, introducing more lifestyle and entertainment content to the 23-year-old online news site, SPH said in a media release on Tuesday evening.

mm2 and SPH Invest now hold 51 per cent and 49 per cent equity interest respectively in AsiaOne Online, the operating joint venture company.

Chang Long Jong, mm2 Group’s CEO, said: “We are incredibly excited to work with SPH on building up the AsiaOne brand across Asia. mm2 has always been observing, and experimenting with different initiatives in digital content production and distribution. Our hope is to create engaging digital content, especially in video-based formats. Being mm2, we would also like to inject into AsiaOne our ‘mm2 DNA’ and create content that is centred upon lifestyle and entertainment. As consumers of digital content ourselves, my team and I are eager to serve the growing local and regional demand for relevant and interactive digital editorial and video content.”

Anthony Tan, deputy CEO, SPH, said: “AsiaOne was one of the first online news portals that rode on the Internet wave in the late 90s.  We look forward to working with mm2 on its new phase of growth and expansion to grow its audience both locally as well as regionally.  With more lifestyle and entertainment content added to the news site, AsiaOne will have a broader appeal and wider reach. Coupled with the adoption of new technologies especially in the mobile space, the product will better serve our readers and advertisers.”

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Suzie Wang will be helming AsiaOne Online as its new CEO, while also performing the role of mm2’s head, digital media group. Prior to AsiaOne Online, she was vice-president of non-linear production and content distribution with Mediacorp.

Singapore-based AsiaOne was founded in 1995 by SPH. AsiaOne, since a relaunch in May 2017, now focuses on social news and trending topics that are being discussed in Singapore, Malaysia and the region. 

Companies & Markets

Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust sells Australian property for A$90.5m

Megachem expands into Myanmar

Huationg Global seeks dual listing in Hong Kong

Cairnhill Mansions collective sale committee to apply to High Court for sale order

Broker's take: 'Worst is over' for CNMC Goldmine as KGI reinitiates with 'buy'

Ezion enters into loan agreements with secured lenders, completes issue of warrants and consent shares

Editor's Choice

BT_20180703_YOENBLOC3_3488257.jpg
Jul 3, 2018
Real Estate

Strata Titles Board issues stop order for Cairnhill Mansions en bloc sale

nz-hdb-010718.jpg
Jul 3, 2018
Real Estate

New peak in Singapore private home prices expected by the end of 2018

Jul 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

M&A appetite of Singapore firms dips as they pursue revamp

Most Read

1 Strata Titles Board issues stop order for Cairnhill Mansions en bloc sale
2 New peak in Singapore private home prices expected by the end of 2018
3 PropNex debuts on SGX mainboard at 68.5 Singapore cents apiece
4 US$ rally a boon for some SGX firms
5 CIMB rolls out "first online application" for S'pore-dollar fixed deposit
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file70ukarpaapw1mau7am7k.jpg
Jul 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Former PM Najib arrested

file70ukarpaapw1mau7am7k.jpg
Jul 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jansen Mansion 01 resized.png
Jul 3, 2018
Real Estate

Two more residential sites up for collective sale

file6zsiin72cht6t8hyg76.jpg
Jul 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

StarHub shares seen bottoming out as incoming CEO steps up

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening