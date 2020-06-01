mm2 Asia FY20 net profit down 81.5% on Covid-19 impact

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
FILM production group mm2 Asia saw its net profit decline 81.5 per cent in its latest financial year due to a challenging environment exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.
For financial year 2020, which ended March 31, 2020, its net profit was S$3.5 million, the mainboard...
