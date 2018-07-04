mm2 Asia, SPH to jointly operate AsiaOne

Singapore

MM2 Asia Ltd and Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), through its wholly owned subsidiary SPH Invest Ltd, will jointly operate AsiaOne, introducing more lifestyle and entertainment content to the 23-year-old online news site, SPH said in a media release on Tuesday evening.

mm2 and SPH Invest now hold 51 per cent and 49 per cent equity interest respectively in AsiaOne Online, the operating joint venture company.

Chang Long Jong, mm2 Group's CEO, said: "We are incredibly excited to work with SPH on building up the AsiaOne brand across Asia. mm2 has always been observing, and experimenting with different initiatives in digital content production and distribution. Our hope is to create engaging digital content, especially in video-based formats.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

"Being mm2, we would also like to inject into AsiaOne our 'mm2 DNA' and create content that is centred upon lifestyle and entertainment. As consumers of digital content ourselves, my team and I are eager to serve the growing local and regional demand for relevant and interactive digital editorial and video content."

Anthony Tan, deputy CEO, SPH, said: "AsiaOne was one of the first online news portals that rode on the Internet wave in the late 90s. We look forward to working with mm2 on its new phase of growth and expansion to grow its audience both locally as well as regionally. With more lifestyle and entertainment content added to the news site, AsiaOne will have a broader appeal and wider reach. Coupled with the adoption of new technologies especially in the mobile space, the product will better serve our readers and advertisers."

Suzie Wang will be helming AsiaOne Online as its new CEO, while also performing the role of mm2's head, digital media group. Prior to AsiaOne Online, she was vice-president of non-linear production and content distribution with Mediacorp.

Singapore-based AsiaOne was founded in 1995 by SPH. AsiaOne, since a relaunch in May 2017, now focuses on social news and trending topics that are being discussed in Singapore, Malaysia and the region.