mm2 launching video streaming service in April 2020

ENTERTAINMENT company mm2 Asia on Wednesday said it is launching a free-to-use video streaming service called mPlay Asia in April 2020.

The new streaming service will be launched in key Chinese-speaking markets – identified as Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

mm2 said the platform would leverage the group’s regional production capabilities and experience in serving the region’s audience base.

mPlay will play short-form content in Chinese language with duration of between three and five minutes designed for mobile streaming. Content will also be uploaded weekly for live streaming and video-on-demand viewing, the group said.

It added mPlay will also contain live-streaming capabilities and progressively introduce other features such as personalisation, interactivity and e-commerce capabilities – developed together with technology provider ESP xMedia.

mm2 Asia chief executive Chang Long Jong said the demand for quality online Chinese content "continues to grow exponentially".

"We aim to build a platform that is dedicated to providing short video clips with high production values that appeal strongly to our audiences in the region," he added.