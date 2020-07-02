You are here
Money FM podcast: Amazon summit helps local companies embrace online growth opportunities
Prime Time with Howie Lim and finance presenter JP Ong
13:30 min
Synopsis: Host Howie Lims speaks to Bernard Tay, country leader of Amazon.Sg Seller Service and head of Amazon global selling South-east Asia, Australia and New Zealand. He shares findings of the recent Amazon Singapore Online Seller Summit 2020 and how local companies can embrace growth opportunities in the online business.
Produced by: Howie Lim of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Discover Money FM 89.3 Podcasts: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5ZoQJ9n0fsC9lgmwasLzG1?si=eq0XgnYqTYylmlHMVJt6Kg
Discover ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
https://bt.sg/moneyhacks
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes