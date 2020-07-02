You are here

Money FM podcast: Amazon summit helps local companies embrace online growth opportunities

Thu, Jul 02, 2020 - 5:50 AM

EDT_bernardtay.jpg
Prime Time with Howie Lim and finance presenter JP Ong

13:30 min

Synopsis: Host Howie Lims speaks to Bernard Tay, country leader of Amazon.Sg Seller Service and head of Amazon global selling South-east Asia, Australia and New Zealand. He shares findings of the recent Amazon Singapore Online Seller Summit 2020 and how local companies can embrace growth opportunities in the online business.

Produced by: Howie Lim of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

