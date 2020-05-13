You are here
Money FM podcast: Banyan Tree rooted in sustainability
Workday Afternoon with Claressa Monteiro
17:18 min
Synopsis: Host Claressa Monteiro speaks to Claire Chiang, co-founder and senior vice-president of Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts about the group’s sustainability journey and why embracing the environment is at the core of what they do.
Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoon on MoneyFM 89.3
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/78xD4misYdYyXU6jK0hVFX?si=X3jm9W_NRySfLbQhwoxGvw
Discover Money FM 89.3 Podcasts: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Discover ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
https://bt.sg/moneyhacks
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes