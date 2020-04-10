Money FM podcast: Google News Lab

Weekend Mornings with Glenn van Zutphen

10:58 min

Synopsis: Glenn van Zutphen speaks to Irene Jay Liu, Google News Lab Lead, APAC about how Google is helping users and journalists to attain and generate the right news.

Produced by: Glenn van Zutphen of Weekend Mornings on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

