You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

MoneyMax chief financial officer quits after a year

Tue, Jun 04, 2019 - 8:52 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

THE chief financial officer (CFO) of MoneyMax Financial Services, Wee Sung Leng, has resigned to pursue other interests. His resignation will be effective June 6, the Catalist-listed pawnbroker said in a bourse filing on Monday night.

Mr Wee, 53, was appointed to the role of CFO in May last year. He oversaw the accounting and finance functions of MoneyMax.

MoneyMax said that its sponsor, United Overseas Bank (UOB), has interviewed Mr Wee and is satisfied that there are no other material reasons for his resignation.

The company is in the process of finding a replacement for the position and will announce it when they find a suitable candidate.

Covering the CFO duties in the interim will be Lee Su Yi, the company’s assistant financial controller. Ms Lee is a chartered accountant and a member of the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants.

Shares of MoneyMax closed flat at 14.5 Singapore cents on Monday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

lwx_singapore manu_040619_6.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Hopes dim of growth recovery in H2 as May's PMI falls below 50

BT_20190604_PGMAP31_3799894.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Missing lawyer linked to companies with troubled episodes

lwx_liang court_040619_12.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Liang Court deal shows quirk in CapLand strategy

Most Read

1 Purged no more: North Korean official appears at show
2 How long can Carousell go without monetisation breakthrough?
3 US Treasury 'monitoring list': The Singapore puzzle
4 US begins collecting higher tariffs on Chinese goods arriving by sea
5 Buyout price for Indofood Agri raised to 32.75 S cents per share
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_singapore manu_040619_6.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Hopes dim of growth recovery in H2 as May's PMI falls below 50

BT_20190604_PGMAP31_3799894.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Missing lawyer linked to companies with troubled episodes

BT_20190604_JLMAS4_3799833.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Banking & Finance

Disclosure with no transparency fails as fair dealing: MAS chief

Jun 4, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Wilmar International, SPH, Tiong Seng, Clearbridge, SK Jewellery

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening