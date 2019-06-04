MoneyMax chief financial officer quits after a year

THE chief financial officer (CFO) of MoneyMax Financial Services, Wee Sung Leng, has resigned to pursue other interests. His resignation will be effective June 6, the Catalist-listed pawnbroker said in a bourse filing on Monday night.

Mr Wee, 53, was appointed to the role of CFO in May last year. He oversaw the accounting and finance functions of MoneyMax.

MoneyMax said that its sponsor, United Overseas Bank (UOB), has interviewed Mr Wee and is satisfied that there are no other material reasons for his resignation.

The company is in the process of finding a replacement for the position and will announce it when they find a suitable candidate.

Covering the CFO duties in the interim will be Lee Su Yi, the company’s assistant financial controller. Ms Lee is a chartered accountant and a member of the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants.

Shares of MoneyMax closed flat at 14.5 Singapore cents on Monday.