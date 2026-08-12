MoneyMax H1 net profit jumps 77.3% to S$52.5 million on strong core business growth

The board of directors declared an interim tax-exempt dividend of S$0.0025 a share

Revenue for the half-year rose 34.1% to S$325.7 million, up from S$243 million a year earlier. PHOTO: MONEYMAX

[SINGAPORE] Pawnbroker MoneyMax Financial Services on Tuesday (Aug 11) posted a 77.3 per cent surge in net profit to S$52.5 million for the first half ended Jun 30, from S$29.6 million in the year-ago period.

Revenue for the half-year rose 34.1 per cent to S$325.7 million, up from S$243 million a year earlier, driven by strong growth in its core business segments.

The pawnbroking segment saw revenue climb 60.1 per cent to S$69.2 million from S$43.2 million in H1 2025, supported by higher interest income from an expanding loan portfolio.

Meanwhile, revenue from the retail and trading of gold and luxury items segment grew 30.6 per cent to S$245 million, compared with S$187.7 million previously, driven by higher sales volumes.

The board of directors declared an interim tax-exempt dividend of S$0.0025 a share for H1 2026. No dividend was declared for the corresponding period a year ago.

Accelerating its regional expansion, the group added 26 new stores across Singapore and Malaysia year-to-date, bringing its total footprint to 139 stores. It expects to open another 10 stores across the region by the end of the year, subject to regulatory approvals and operational readiness.

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During the period, MoneyMax also completed a transfer to the SGX mainboard and raised gross proceeds of S$44.3 million through the placement of 53 million new shares to support expansion initiatives and its growing pawnbroking demand.

Dr Lim Yong Guan, executive chairman and chief executive officer of MoneyMax, said: “Our record first-half performance reflects the strength and resilience of MoneyMax’s diversified business model.”

Looking ahead, the group noted that while the retail and trading of gold segment may face near-term softness from cautious consumer sentiment and broader macroeconomic uncertainties, demand for its pawnbroking services is expected to remain resilient.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, MoneyMax said it expects to increase its profitability for the full year of FY2026 compared to FY2025.

Shares of MoneyMax Financial Services rose 0.6 per cent to close S$0.005 higher at S$0.86 on Tuesday, before the results.