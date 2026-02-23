MoneyMax, with H2 2025 profit nearly double at S$42m, declares special dividend

Its board declares a final dividend of S$0.015 a share and a special dividend of S$0.005 a share for the financial year

In H2, MoneyMax's revenue and earnings surged on the back of strong business fundamentals. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] MoneyMax Financial Services reported that its profit for the second half of 2025 nearly doubled to S$42 million, from S$21.6 million the year before, on the back of strong growth in its core business segments.

This was achieved amid “strong business fundamentals” and a record performance for the full year, said the Catalist-listed pawnbroker in a regulatory filing on Monday (Feb 23).

Revenue for H2 2025 ended Dec 31 surged 45.9 per cent to S$299 million, from S$204.9 million the year before.

In 2025, revenue rose 38.9 per cent to S$541.9 million, driven by a 42.6 per cent increase in its retail and trading of gold and luxury items segment, and a 46.2 per cent rise in its pawnbroking segment, from S$66.4 million in 2024 to S$97.1 million in 2025.

Earnings for 2025 rose 87.6 per cent to S$71.6 million from S$38.2 million in 2024.

The group noted that the growth of its luxury segment came mainly from increased sales volume, an expanding customer base, and “favourable gold prices”; the pawnbroking segment’s boost came from higher interest income from an expanded receivables portfolio.

The board has declared a final tax-exempt dividend of S$0.015 a share and a special dividend of S$0.005 Singapore cent a share for the financial year.

This represents a dividend payout of 24.7 per cent of earnings in 2025. The final and special dividend are subject to shareholders’ approval at the forthcoming annual general meeting.

On its outlook, the group said it remains focused on expanding its regional network in Singapore and Malaysia. As of end-2025, the group was operating 113 outlets; it aims to grow this network further through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Lim Yong Guan, executive chairman and chief executive officer of MoneyMax, said: “FY2025 was a strong year for MoneyMax, marked by the disciplined execution of our growth strategy, the continued expansion of our pawnbroking network in Singapore and Malaysia, favourable gold prices and prudent capital management.”

The group will continue to invest in product innovations and enhance its “MoneyMax Online” app to improve its customers’ experience and expand e-commerce revenue streams from new offerings such as gold gifting.

Shares of Moneymax closed up 8.2 per cent or S$0.075 to S$0.99 on Monday.