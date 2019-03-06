Moody's cuts Singtel outlook to 'negative', warns of further risks to A1 credit rating

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
SINGTEL'S earnings and debt levels have ruffled analysts' feathers, as credit rating agency Moody's cut its outlook to "negative", from "stable".
The revision on Tuesday came on the back of price competition in the key markets of Singapore and Australia, and the
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg