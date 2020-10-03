Moody's downgrades CMT to A3, and upgrades CCT to Baa1

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
MOODY'S Investors Service has downgraded its ratings on CapitaLand Mall Trust (CMT) and upgraded those of CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CCT), days after unitholders voted in favour of a merger of the two trusts.
The credit ratings agency has downgraded the issuer and...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes