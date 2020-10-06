You are here

More companies make disclosures on directors involved in investigations

Tue, Oct 06, 2020 - 5:50 AM
choycmn@sph.com.sg

Singapore

SEVERAL companies with directors involved in ongoing investigations issued disclosures on Monday in response to queries from the Singapore Exchange.

Most were related to Kelvin Tan, an independent non-executive director of Eagle Hospitality Trust (EHT), who also sits on...

