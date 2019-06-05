More firms join SGX watch-list under minimum trading price criterion

SIX mainboard-listed companies have been added to the Singapore Exchange's watch-list with effect from June 6, due to not meeting the minimum trading price entry criterion.

On Wednesday, Advanced Holdings, China Jishan Holdings, China Mining International, PSL Holdings and Sakae Holdings made regulatory filings announcing their inclusion. Green Build Technology announced its inclusion on Tuesday night.

All the firms notified shareholders and business partners that their operations are continuing as normal.

PSL Holdings has already been on the watch-list since June 5, 2017, due to having pre-tax losses for three consecutive financial years based on audited full-year consolidated accounts.

SGX's move follows the addition on Tuesday of eight firms to the watch-list under the same criteria, namely having a volume-weighted average price of less than S$0.20 per share and an average daily market capitalisation of less than S$40 million over the last six months.