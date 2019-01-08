More institutional investors shifting to private assets: BlackRock survey

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
MORE institutional investors are shifting risks from public to private markets amid concerns of the economic cycle taking a downturn, asset manager BlackRock found in a survey of 230 of its largest institutional clients representing over US$7
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg