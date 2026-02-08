More investment opportunities in private markets from banks in Singapore as demand soars

Some have beefed up their offerings to include European private credit, hedge funds and private equity products

Nearly nine in 10 private wealth professionals plan to increase allocations to private markets this year, a survey has found. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

[SINGAPORE] Banks in Singapore are launching more private market offerings in 2026, on the back of the double-digit growth in demand for such assets that many experienced last year.

The 2026 Global Private Wealth Survey by private markets firm Hamilton Lane found that 88 per cent of private wealth professionals plan to increase allocations to private markets this year. This is up from a year earlier, when the figure was 56 per cent.

The 2026 survey found that the allocation will be spread evenly across different asset classes, with private equity at 19 per cent, private real estate at 18 per cent, private credit at 16 per cent, venture capital and growth at 16 per cent, and private infrastructure at 15 per cent.