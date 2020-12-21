You are here

More restructuring, insolvency cases likely in 2021 as reliefs end

Mon, Dec 21, 2020 - 5:50 AM
"I think more cases will come next year. Banks and other creditors may currently not be taking any legal action as there have been legal moratoriums in place." - Patrick Ang, managing partner of Rajah & Tann Singapore.

WHEN the novel coronavirus hit Singapore, many companies had to pivot quickly to survive. The journey has been more perilous than expected, and will result in many injured and in need of rescue after government's measures such as debt moratoriums, the Jobs Support Scheme (JSS)...

