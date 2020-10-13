You are here

More than 50 tech jobs for women at DBS virtual hiring fair

Tue, Oct 13, 2020

Applicants will go through an 80-minute online assessment for the roles they are applying for to gauge their technical and planning capabilities.
[SINGAPORE] Women hoping to land a technology job with DBS Bank can apply online starting Tuesday, as the Republic's largest bank seeks to encourage more women in Singapore to build a career in technology.

More than 50 vacancies are available - covering 11 roles including data engineers, scrum masters and full stack developers - at its virtual career fair for women technologists, the bank said on Tuesday.

The online assessments must be submitted by Oct 19.

Shortlisted candidates will be invited to an online hiring day on Oct 31. They will learn more about the company, including its approach to gender diversity and what it is like to build a career as a female technologist at the bank. The next stage is a virtual interview.

DBS managing director Soh Siew Choo said that women continue to be underrepresented in the technology space globally.

Ms Soh, who is also the bank's head of consumer banking and big data analytics technology, added that the bank wanted to proactively address this by building a pipeline of women technologists in Singapore.

"We have an opportunity to lead by example and demonstrate what companies can do to nurture a more gender-balanced technology workforce," she said.

"Having balanced gender representation is also pivotal to our ongoing digital transformation, as it allows us to tap on diverse ideas to develop differentiated and exceptional experiences for our customers," she added.

