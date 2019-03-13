You are here

More than 800 needy households to receive free Lianhe Zaobao for a year

Wed, Mar 13, 2019 - 5:50 AM
BT_20190313_LTZAOBAO13_3722074.jpg
Ngee Ann Kongsi president Richard Lee (centre) and vice-president Jamie Teo (left) presenting the cheque to head of SPH Chinese media group Lee Huay Leng.
PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

Singapore

STARTING from April, more than 800 needy households will receive free Lianhe Zaobao print subscriptions for one year, as part of a S$150,000 public education initiative sponsored by non-profit foundation Ngee Ann Kongsi.

Beneficiaries, which include households with elderly people and students, were identified by Singapore Press Holdings' (SPH) Chinese media group with the help of the Chinese Development Assistance Council.

On the collaboration, Lee Huay Leng, head of SPH's Chinese media group, said: "Ngee Ann Kongsi's sponsorship of Lianhe Zaobao subscription is a good example of a new way of helping the needy in our community. We hope more organisations can come forward so that a wider group of beneficiaries can also benefit."

Richard Lee, president of Ngee Ann Kongsi, said: "We firmly believe in empowerment through education, and recognise the importance of being well-informed."

He added: "We hope that by providing newspaper subscriptions, beneficiaries can continue to enrich their knowledge in the midst of a changing global landscape."

Founded in 1845, Ngee Ann Kongsi has been involved in educational, cultural and welfare activities in Singapore. The foundation funds educational and other charitable projects using revenue generated from its ventures such as the Ngee Ann City shopping and office complex in Orchard Road, and rental of properties.

