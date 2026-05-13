More upside ahead for DBS, OCBC, UOB as wealth fees power Q1 earnings

Their combined non-interest income rises to a record S$5.16 billion from S$4.78 billion the year before

The trio reported combined net interest income of S$8.04 billion in Q1, breaching S$8 billion for the 14th straight quarter. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

[SINGAPORE] Wealth management and other fee income are becoming increasingly important earnings buffers for Singapore banks, and analysts expect non-interest income to continue offsetting expected declines in net interest income amid a falling interest-rate environment.

This trend came through in the first-quarter results of DBS , OCBC and UOB , which all beat analysts’ consensus estimates for the three months ended Mar 31, 2026.

The three lenders’ combined non-interest income rose to a record S$5.16 billion in Q1, from S$4 billion in the preceding quarter and S$4.78 billion a year earlier, the Singapore Exchange’s (SGX) research team indicated in a market update last Friday (May 8).