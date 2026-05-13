The Business Times
business-time-50
SUBSCRIBERS

More upside ahead for DBS, OCBC, UOB as wealth fees power Q1 earnings

Their combined non-interest income rises to a record S$5.16 billion from S$4.78 billion the year before

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Renald Yeo

Renald Yeo

Published Wed, May 13, 2026 · 07:00 AM
    • The trio reported combined net interest income of S$8.04 billion in Q1, breaching S$8 billion for the 14th straight quarter.
    • The trio reported combined net interest income of S$8.04 billion in Q1, breaching S$8 billion for the 14th straight quarter. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

    [SINGAPORE] Wealth management and other fee income are becoming increasingly important earnings buffers for Singapore banks, and analysts expect non-interest income to continue offsetting expected declines in net interest income amid a falling interest-rate environment.

    This trend came through in the first-quarter results of DBS , OCBC and UOB , which all beat analysts’ consensus estimates for the three months ended Mar 31, 2026.

    The three lenders’ combined non-interest income rose to a record S$5.16 billion in Q1, from S$4 billion in the preceding quarter and S$4.78 billion a year earlier, the Singapore Exchange’s (SGX) research team indicated in a market update last Friday (May 8).

    Singapore banksBankingFinancial resultsDBSOCBCUOB

    TRENDING NOW

    Longest-serving chief minister Taib Mahmud’s legacy looms large over Sarawak as a family feud over his estate threatens to expose skeleton’s in the eastern state’s political closet.

    On the board but frozen out: The Taib family feud tearing Sarawak construction giant apart

    Piyush Gupta, chairman of SMU, Keppel and Mandai Wildlife Group, said: "We have to position the parks to serve our advocacy purpose, to serve an entertainment purpose, to continue to be what Singaporeans want.”

    Not retirement, but a rewiring and fresh perspectives post-DBS, says Piyush Gupta

    According to a 2025 survey by the Indonesian Internet Providers Association, millennials and Gen Zs make up 86.6 per cent of online borrowers.

    ‘I feel so stupid’: How young Indonesians get stuck on the debt treadmill

    A wind farm in South Sulawesi. Indonesia could deliver around 3 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity to Singapore.

    Indonesia targets year-end start for US$30 billion clean power exports to Singapore

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More