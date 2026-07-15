Morgan Stanley profit rises on dealmaking boost
Performance was driven by strong mergers and acquisitions activity
- Morgan Stanley served as a lead underwriter for the record US$2 trillion market debut of Elon Musk’s SpaceX. PHOTO: REUTERS
[NEW YORK] Morgan Stanley reported a rise in second-quarter profit, driven by strong mergers and acquisitions activity despite macroeconomic uncertainty.
A lenient regulatory environment and buoyant equity markets have helped company executives across sectors to pursue large-scale deals, generating a windfall in advisory fees for investment banks.
Mega-deals helped drive the total value of announced mergers and acquisitions to US$2.8 trillion in the first six months of the year, up 48 per cent from a year ago and marking the highest first-half total since LSEG records began in 1980.
Among the notable deals in the quarter, the bank acted as a financial advisor on Fertitta Entertainment’s agreement to buy Caesars Entertainment in a deal valued at US$17.6 billion.
Morgan Stanley served as a lead underwriter for the record US$2 trillion market debut of Elon Musk’s SpaceX, a landmark initial public offering that was a part of the revival of activity in US listings market.
The investment bank was a lead underwriter on chipmaker Cerebras’ stellar New York IPO and a joint book-running manager on Alphabet’s equity capital raise announced last month.
Asean Intelligence
Get insights into businesses across South-east AsiaGet the free report
JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Goldman Sachs – who were also part of the bookrunning syndicate for the landmark SpaceX IPO – reported a similar jump in investment banking on Tuesday.
Morgan Stanley’s investment banking revenue soared to US$2.44 billion- from US$1.54 billion in the year earlier, boosted by a rise in M&A advisory fees.
Net income applicable to the investment bank came in at US$5.58 billion, or US$3.46 per share, in the three months ended June 30, compared with US$3.54 billion, or US$2.13 per share, a year earlier. REUTERS
Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.
Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services
TRENDING NOW
HDB lapses saw flats allocated, housing grants given to ineligible applicants: AGO report
What makes a good job? Feeling that you matter
A new kind of ‘ceasefire’ between US and Iran where talks, strikes are part of the same process
DeepSeek founder Liang Wenfeng becomes the world’s richest AI model creator