Most Asian markets bounce back from losses

Shares gain on easing concerns over the state of the global economy and possible US recession
Wed, Mar 27, 2019 - 5:50 AM
MARKETS in Asia breathed a sigh of relief on Tuesday, recovering from Monday's sharp decline on easing concerns over the state of the global economy and a possible US recession.

IG market strategist Pan Jingyi said that the recovery suggested that markets were oversold on fears.

