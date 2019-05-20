You are here
Moya gives unit corporate guarantee for 265b rupiah banking facility
WATER treatment company Moya Holdings Asia said on Monday that its subsidiary, Air Semarang Barat, had entered into a credit agreement on Apr 29 with a lender for banking facilities of up to 265 billion rupiah (S$25.2 million), secured by a corporate guarantee from Moya.
On May 17, the loan covenant was amended, requiring Air Semarang Barat to immediately prepay any outstanding amounts under the credit agreement in the event of a change of ownership of Moya.
Moya is controlled by Tamaris Infrastructure, which owns a 72.84 per cent stake in Moya. Tamaris is controlled by Indonesian billionaire Anthony Salim.
Specifically, prepayment will be triggered if there is a change of the ultimate beneficial owner of Tamaris, or if Tamaris' stake in Moya falls below 67 per cent.
Assuming the occurrence of a prepayment event were to cause a cross default under other borrowings of the group, the aggregate level of facilities that may be affected is estimated to be approximately US$241 million (excluding interest and fees), Moya said.
Tamaris had previously entered into a share pledge arrangement to secure a banking facility from OCBC Bank, Moya also revealed.
As at Monday, Tamaris had pledged 1.5 billion shares or 35.68 per cent of Moya's total issued share capital to OCBC Bank.