Moya Holdings Asia chalks up jump in Q3 net profit

Thu, Dec 10, 2020 - 5:50 AM
Singapore

INDONESIAN water treatment company Moya Holdings Asia posted a net profit of S$11.9 million for the third quarter of 2020, nearly tripling from S$4.24 million it had reported for the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Revenue for Q3 was 15 per cent higher year-on-year at S...

