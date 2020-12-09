Moya Holdings Asia's profit after tax surges in Q3

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
INDONESIAN water-treatment company Moya Holdings Asia posted a post-tax profit of S$11.9 million for Q3 2020, nearly three times the S$4.24 million earned in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
Revenue for the third quarter was 15 per cent higher year-on-year at S$59.65 million, owing...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes