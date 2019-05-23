You are here

Muddy Waters refuses to explain why it shorted Solutions 30

Thu, May 23, 2019 - 5:50 AM

US SHORTSELLER Carson Block is making the case that investors lose out if sceptical analysts are afraid to speak publicly. He's focusing on Solutions 30, the Luxembourg technology-services company that plunged this week.

Mr Block's Muddy Waters Capital disclosed last Saturday in a regulatory filing that it was shorting Paris-listed Solutions 30, but it didn't follow its usual practice of publicly discussing the reasons why.

No matter: The stock plunged 25 per cent on Monday. Muddy Waters has been under scrutiny from regulators in France after publishing a report in 2015 detailing its bearish investment thesis for Casino Guichard-Perrachon and Rallye.

"Whose investors are better off - those who can evaluate our arguments, or those whose stock drops but they don't understand why?" Muddy Waters asked in a tweet late on Tuesday.

Some European regulators, pre-sented with allegations by short- sellers that companies have engaged in dodgy accounting or inadequate disclosure, have responded by investigating the bearish investors for causing a share price fall. Mr Block is among the shortsellers pushing back.

Germany's financial watchdog temporarily banned further short sales of fintech Wirecard in February, while prosecutors widened a probe to include a journalist at the Financial Times after the newspaper began publishing a series of articles alleging fraud at Wirecard's Singapore unit.

Solutions 30 rose for a second day on Wednesday, but is still trading below the level before Muddy Waters' short position was revealed. BLOOMBERG

